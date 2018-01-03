Dropkick Murphys, Charlie Puth Announce Mohegan Concerts

Dropkick Murphys ($35) plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m., with Agnostic Front and Bim Skala Bim opening, followed by Barenaked Ladies ($33.50) on June 29 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall; and Charlie Puth ($29.50-$49.50) on July 19 at 7:30 p.m., with Hailee Steinfeld opening. mohegansun.com

Foreigner ($30-$45) heads to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on March 2 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Get the Led Out ($25-$40) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., followed by the Amity Teen Center Battle of the Bands ($15) on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Dave Davies of the Kinks ($60-$80) returns to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 6 at 8 p.m. Michael Jackson tribute Who’s Bad ($34-$49) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on April 27 at 8:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Molly Venter and Goodnight Moonshine ($12-$15) host a CD release show at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., with Roosevelt Dime and the Let Loose opening, followed by Letting Go ($8-$12) on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., with If Not For Me, No Eye Has Seen, Halcyon and Marble Mouth; and Screaming Females ($13-$15) on April 7 at 7:30 p.m., with Thou and +HIRS+.

These Streets ($18-$20) heads to the Webster Underground in Hartford on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., with Boundaries and Wicked World opening, followed by Norma Jean ($18-$20) on March 24 at 6:30 p.m., with Gideon, Toothgrinder and Greyhaven. webstertheater.com

The Sea The Sea (free with RSVP, $5 at the door) performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m., followed by Earthkry ($10-$12) on Feb. 13 at 9 p.m.; Gutter Demons ($8) on Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m., with the Skeleton Beats opening; Blair Crimmins and the Hookers ($10-$12) on April 4 at 8:30 p.m.; and Trio Da Kali ($15) on April 8 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford welcomes Goose ($12-$15) on Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

The Stafford Palace Theater hosts NRBQ ($25-$29) on March 3 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com