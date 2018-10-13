Duo Sofi Tukker At Foxwoods

Sofi Tukker is a duo that came together when the two musicians were at Brown University in Rhode Island. It was a strange pairing from the start, blending house music with elements of Brazilian bossa nova. Their new record, “Tree House,” which came out earlier this year, starts with a song that has a partially unprintable title. It’s about not caring about “they,” the unnamed people who create a constricting sense of propriety.

What’s the point of behaving according to a set of received standards and expectations that are handed down or enforced by rampant conformity?

Another one of their songs with an unprintable title, a colloquial idiom for madness, related to bat guano, was used for an iPhone ad earlier this year as well. Dance music is often about shedding inhibitions, getting on the dance floor and allowing the body to move in ways that are gratifying.

It might be about carnal passion, or it might be just about a kind of liberated comportment. Singer Sophie Hawley-Weld lived in Brazil for a time. She pulls from Portuguese language poetry. This is smart and worldly dance music. It’s athletic and energetic, but also suave and cool.

See Sofi Tukker at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45. foxwoods.com

