Silk City Art Fest: Music, Art, Food, Local Brews In Manchester

The second annual Silk City Arts & Music Festival in Manchester features plenty of arts and music with 11 local and regional performers playing on two stages, food and beer vendors, booths featuring the work of local artists and makers and more.

New Haven-based folk electronica outfit Olive Tiger will perform, using layered bowed strings, found sounds, toy instruments, samples and hints of hip-hop in the vocal phrasing and beat production.

Also on the bill are Connnecticut indie-rock band Mandala, who plays with bright and crisp guitar tones and driving energy. Marmo will play its blend of folk, Americana and roots music, while New Year’s Revolution will inject a little rock energy into the evening. Podunk Throwbacks will play their brooding folk-rock-rooted originals.

Courtesy Silk City Art Fest Marmo will play its blend of folk, Americana and roots music at the festival.

Also performing are Lisa Lawrence, the Connecticut Guitar Society, Bonnie Jacobson Alex Bordlund, 41 Prospect, and Falkowski. The festival is being put on, with the help of local and municipal sponsorships, by Art Fud, a non-profit arts- and community-building group that partners with local charitable organizations.

A beer tent will offer local brews, including Firefly Hollow of Bristol as well as Labyrinth, Parable and 2nd Bridge, all of Manchester. Twenty percent of proceeds from beer sales will be donated to MCC Cougar Pantry, which provides emergency bus passes, food and clothing for members of the Manchester Community College community.

Among the artists and artisans showing and selling their wares are Brian Hues Photographs, Cafe 48, Dainty Luxe, Ellenanne Yoga, Erjurself, Focksy Rox, Impressions of Style, Jordan F Smith Fine Art, Julianna Kristoff Designs, Kathi’s China Closet, MiJumi Art, Per Diem Printing, Rebecca Maloney Art, Sabrina John Studios, Soto’s Lab, Tammy Glaeser, Tania Palermo Studio on Main, Tomaca Designs, Unique Soaps and White Oak Candle Co.

The free Silk City Arts & Music Festival is Aug. 25 from 3 to 10 p.m. at 12 Purnell Place in downtown Manchester. artfud.org.

