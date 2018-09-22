The Shacks Bring Retro Vibe To Space Ballroom

The Shacks are surgically precise with their retro vibe. It’s very 1965.

The New York-based band just released its debut full-length “Haze,” and the record title indicates the sound that the Shacks like to generate.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

It’s hazy, yeah, but it’s also breathy and light, like sunshine warming up the morning mist. The Shacks sound a little like a 21st-century American version of Belle & Sebastian. Singer and bassist Shannon Wise has a hushed and breathy way of singing. It’s intimate and sleepy. Fans of semi-obscure ‘60s artists like Margo Guryan and the Free Design will appreciate what the Shacks are up to. If the world of 2018 seems a little too addled and glaring, the Shacks create smart and gentle soft-pop that seems to offer a small quiet escape. Listen to their excellent cover of the Ray Davies’ song “This Strange Effect.”

The Shacks play the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Friday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com