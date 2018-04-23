Free Samba Festival Returns To Trinity College

Samba Fest, a signature Hartford musical event for more than a decade, returns with an expanded focus.

Brazilian singer Adrianna, guitarist Gilvan de Oliveira and his Trio and dozens of other performers appear at the free festival, which takes place on the Trinity College Life Sciences Quadrangle in Hartford on Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, Samba Fest 2018 wraps around “Rhythmic Reflections: Exploring Community in Brazilian Music,” a daylong academic conference at Trinity on Thursday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., ending with an Evening Processional and Congado Celebration at the Trinity College Chapel at 6:30 p.m.

Additional weekday events (some already in progress) include workshops, performances pop-events at Trinity, on the Central Connecticut State University campus in New Britain, at Hall High School and Blue Back Square in West Hartford, and at UConn Hartford. Head to sambafest.com for the full schedule.

SAMBA FEST 2018 takes place at Trinity College in Hartford on April 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. sambafest.com