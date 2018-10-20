Soul Singer Samantha Fish To Play Infinity Hall In Norfolk

The bluesy and soulful singer and guitarist Samantha Fish has always had a retro sound, sometimes evoking Amy Winehouse, sometimes pointing back deeper. She demonstrated impeccable taste and bravery covering the blues song “Crow Jane,” associated with the haunting version by Skip James, and a sassy and slightly more defiant interpretation of the brooding and lovely song “Either Way I Lose,” associated with Nina Simone.

More Upcoming Concerts »

Fish, from Kansas City, is 29, and she’s been releasing records since 2009, so despite her youth she may have earned the right to sing the world-weary and slightly wounded songs that fill her swamp-rock-and-Americana-tinged album, “Belle of the West,” which came out last year.

Also out last year was the record “Chills & Fever,” which leaned a little more into the R&Band soul zone. She put out two records to showcase the scope of her talents. Fish is not the type to sit still. She delivered pizzas before her gig schedule got so busy that she had to put food service behind her. And now she’s touring with a full band, which helps her realize the fleshed-out sound from the albums.

Samantha Fish plays Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Oct. 26. at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $44. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.