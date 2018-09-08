'70s Singer Rita Coolidge At Infinity Hall

Rita Coolidge has one of those classic voices of the ‘70s. Coolidge is up there with Karen Carpenter, Helen Reddy, Carole King and Anne Murray in that her songs conjure a mellow post-’60s haze, a kind of sonic burlap. It’s music that goes well with herbal tea.

But the Tennessee-born Coolidge, who was married to Kris Kristofferson for a time, always had a legit country soul in her voice. There was a grain of grit under the honey. She can sound a little like the sad country legend Sammi Smith at times.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Before her solo career, Coolidge did a lot of work as a backup winger, working with artists like Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Her hits “We’re All Alone,” “All Time High” and “(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher and Higher” all conjure a retro glow, and they all happen to deal with love and transcendence. Coolidge just released a new record this year, “Safe In The Arms Of Time,” and it finds the singer sounding solid and soulful.

Rita Coolidge performs at Infinity Hall, 32 Front St., Hartford, on Thursday, Sept.13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34-$54. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.