Recent Concert Announcements: Umphrey's McGee At College Street; Sixfoxwhiskey At Arch Street

Umphrey’s McGee ($26.50) will play the College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Jan. 31. Tickets go on sale Oct. 19. collegestreetmusichall.com

D’Capella ($35-$55), Disney’s live a cappella concert, comes to Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Feb. 20. Tickets go on sale Oct. 19. The Experience Hendrix 2019 tour featuring Billy Cox, Dave Mustaine, Joe Satriani, Jonny Lang and more, comes to the Oakdale on April 6. oakdale.com

Fred Eaglesmith plays 41 Bridge Street ($25-$35) in Collinsville on Nov. 1 and then he heads to Cafe Nine ($20) in New Haven on Nov. 4. In between, he’s also playing the Iron Horse in Northampton on Nov. 3, if you want to make it a three-fer. 41bridgestreet.com

Postmodern Jukebox ($20-$45) brings its Back in Black & White tour to UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Nov. 9. jorgensen.uconn.edu.

Bless the Rains — A Tribute to Toto ($24-$39) will roll into Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Dec. 22, followed by The Doobie Others ($24-$39), a Doobie Brothers tribute, on Feb. 23, and Kat Edmonson ($34-$39) on March 9. Walter Trout and Eric Gales ($39-$59) will play Infinity Hall Hartford on Feb. 8, followed by the Weight Band ($34-$49) on Feb. 14, and Satisfaction ($29-$44), a tribute to the Rolling Stones, on Feb. 16. infinityhall.com

Sixfoxwhiskey ($7-$10) plays Hartford’s Arch Street Tavern on Oct. 20, followed by Rootshock ($7-$10) on Oct. 27, and Ras Iba ($7-$10) on Nov. 3. archstreettavern.com

Bella’s Bartok plays The State House in New Haven on Nov. 23, followed by rockabilly revivalist singer Robert Gordon ($25) on Jan. 31. statehousepresents.com

Gratefully Yours ($12-$15) will pay tribute to the massive Garcia/Hunter and Weir/Barlow songbooks on Oct 26, followed by Mihali ($15-$20), of Twiddle, on Dec. 6, followed by Big Freedia ($25-$30) on Jan. 10, and Petal ($15) on Jan. 26. spaceballroom.com

Swedish folk family band Kolonein ($12-$15) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on Nov. 13. cafenine.com

Albert Lee ($38) plays Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne on Jan. 6, followed by the Jayhawks ($48) at the Warehouse on Jan. 20. fairfieldtheatre.org