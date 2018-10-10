Recently Announced Concerts: Mumford & Sons, NKOTB, Third Eye Blind

Mumford & Sons play the XL Center in Hartford on Feb. 28. Tickets go on sale Oct. 12. xlcenter.com

New Kids On The Block ($59-$99) will bring their MixTape Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 3. Also on the bill are Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 12. mohegansun.com

Infinity Hall in Hartford hosts Wanted D.O.A. ($24-$39), a Bon Jovi tribute act, on Nov. 30, followed by vocalist Jane Monheit ($44-$74) on Jan. 26, and the Corvettes Doo Wop Revue ($19-$39) on Feb. 10. Kristen Capolino and Desiree Bassett ($24-$34) will shred at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Dec. 13, followed by Natural Wonder ($24-$39), a Stevie Wonder tribute, on Dec. 21, and Beach Boy Al Jardine ($59-$84) on Feb. 8. Infinity Hall Norfolk will be celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of October. infinityhall.com

American music legend Smokey Robinson ($40-$65) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Dec. 8, with Third Eye Blind ($39.50-$79.50) blazing in right behind him on Dec. 15. foxwoods.com

Nothing More ($26-$150) plays Hartford’s Webster Theater on March 11. webstertheater.com

Shakedown ($7-$10) plays the Arch Street Tavern on Oct. 13, followed by Toadface ($20) with Milano on Nov. 10. archstreettavern.com

The California Honeydrops ($20) will splash into Hamden’s Space Ballroom on Oct. 17, followed by Ripe ($15) on Nov. 16. Spaceballroom.com.

The Guess Who and NRBQ ($50-$100) play the Palace Theater in Waterbury on March 9. palacetheaterct.org

Walk The Moon ($35-$40) will strut into New Haven’s College Street Music Hall on Feb. 2. Collegestreetmusichall.com

Alejandro Escovedo ($48) plays the Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne on Jan. 26. fairfieldtheatre.org.

Radio Jarocho ($10-$12) plays New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Dec. 7, followed by Lee Dewyze ($20) on Dec. 11. cafenine.com