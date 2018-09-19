Concert Announcements: Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morisette Coming To Mohegan

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville will host singer Alanis Morissette ($49-$69) on Oct. 20. Tickets go on sale Sept. 21. Kelly Clarkson ($39-$99) will play the arena on March 14 and 15. mohegansun.com.

Delbert McClinton ($40-$130) will play the Palace Theater in Waterbury on Oct. 20. Palacetheaterct.org.

Get your Faygo! The Insane Clown Posse ($30-$35) heads to Hartford’s Webster Theater on Oct. 8, followed by G Herbo and his Swervo tour on Oct. 21, followed by Owel ($10-$12) on Nov. 17. webstertheater.com

Man’s Body ($12-$14) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Sept. 30, followed by Irish country star Nathan Carter ($35-$55) on Nov. 28. Dave Mason ($65-$89) returns to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Nov. 4, followed by Doors tribute act Riders on the Storm ($19-$34) on Jan. 11, and folk-pop legend Don McLean ($59-$89) on Feb. 9. infinityhall.com

Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury ($65-$275) performs Nov. 3 at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Grand Arena in Mashantucket, followed by Sarah Brightman’s Hymn tour ($89-$259) on Feb. 1. foxwoods.com.

Queen Naija ($25) hits Toad’s Place in New Haven on Oct. 15., followed by Samantha Fish ($25) on Oct. 25, the Descendants ($35) on Oct. 28, the Breakfast ($17.50-$20) on Nov. 2, and Hobo Johnson and the LoveMakers ($25) on Nov. 8. toadsplace.com

London’s African Gospel Choir ($30-$45) performs Paul Simon’s “Graceland” at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Feb. 21, 2019. Collegestreetmusichall.com

Guitar legend Bill Kirchen ($18-$20) will bring the twang to New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Nov. 1, followed by British eccentric Robyn Hitchcock ($20-$25) on Nov. 15, and kraturock revivalists Cave ($10) on Dec 4. Bernice will play a free show (with RSVP) at the club on Dec. 3. cafenine.com

The Old 97s ($25-$30) bring their Holiday Extravaganza to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Dec. 12. spaceballroom.com.

Mishka ($25) heads to StageOne in Fairfield on Nov. 14, followed by Stephen Kellogg ($33) on Dec. 29. fairfieldtheatre.org.