Los Lobos, Lindsey Buckingham, Arturo Sandoval Announce CT Concert Dates

Los Lobos ($28-$68) play the Garde Arts Center in New London on Oct. 21, followed by Lindsey Buckingham ($45-$300) on Nov. 29, and the Cherish the Ladies Celtic Christmas show ($28-$48) on Dec. 21. Gardearts.org.

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet ($18-$27) will play University of St. Joseph’s Hoffman Auditorium in West Hartford on Sept. 15, followed by the Como Mamas on Jan. 29, The Mercy Suite: The Songs of Yusef Komunyakaa and Tomas Doncker on March 29, and the Afro-Cuban All Stars on April 17. Usj.edu.

The Hartford Jazz Society hosts its 57th Annual Jazz and Blues Cruise ($65) on Saturday, Sept. 15, with sets by Marc Cary’s Rhodes Project and Habaka and her Bluesment. hartfordjazzsociety.com

The Early November and the Dangerous Summer ($18-$22) play the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Oct. 14., followed by tribute act Presence CT ($10-$15), who will conjure the sounds of the mighty Zep on Nov. 24. spaceballroom.com

Gracie Day, Auburn Mode and the Girls From Ruby Falls ($15-$29) all hit Infinity Hall Hartford on Sept. 14, followed by Jeff Pevar & Scott Murawski present: Guitarness with David Livolsi and Jon Peckman ($24-$39) on Nov. 11. Heather Maloney and Seth Glier ($24-$34) head to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on OCt. 21. Infinityhall.com

Hippo Campus ($22-$25) plays New Haven’s College Street Music Hall on Oct. 28.

Palaye Royale ($18-$20) brings its show to the Webster Theater in Hartford on Nov. 10. webstertheater.com.

The October-to-May live music series begins its 39th season at the Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton with Ron Anthony & Denny Collins ($15-$20) on Oct. 6, followed by Ramblin’ Jack Elliott ($30-$35) on Oct. 19, Stan Sullivan and guests ($20) on Nov. 3, Eliza Gilkyson & Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry ($25-$30) on Nov. 10, Kate Callahan & Friends ($20-$25) on Nov. 17 and Stephen Bennett ($20-$25) on Dec. 1. Roaringbrook.org.

Arturo Sandoval ($27) will perform at Yale’s Morse Recital Hall on Sept. 21, followed by the Pat Martino Quintet ($22) on Jan. 25, and the Renee Rosnes Quartet ($22) on March 1. music.yale.edu

Alecks plays New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Sept. 9, followed by Hosemen and Side Piece ($5) on Oct. 2, and Hans Chew and Garcia Peoples ($8-$10) on Oct. 20. cafenine.com.