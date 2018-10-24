Recently Announced Concerts: Dan & Shay, Pentatonix And Mariah Carey

Dan and Shay ($35-$55) play the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on March 8, followed by Mariah Carey ($54.95-$199.95) on April 5. Tickets for Mariah Carey go on sale on Oct. 26. oakdale.com

Straight No Chaser ($30) heads to Mohegan Sun Arena on Dec. 7, followed by Pentatonix ($45-$65) on Dec. 8 and 9, Young the Giant ($25-$35) on Jan. 31, and Disturbed ($43.50-$83-50) on Feb. 23. mohegansun.com

Dave East ($25-$125) hits Hartford’s Webster Theater on Dec. 2, followed by Silverstein and Hawthorne Heights on Jan. 11. webstertheater.com

Southside Johnny and Asbury Jukes ($60-$84) play Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 29, followed by Lettuce ($29-$79) on Jan. 18, and the Sounds of Frank ($29-$49), John Cooper’s tribute to Sinatra, on Jan. 27. NRBQ’s New Year’s Eve Party ($34-$125) takes place at Infinity Hall in Norfolk, followed by Dana Fuchs ($29-$39) on Jan. 31, and Broken Arrow - A Tribute to Neil Young ($29-$39) on Feb. 16. infinityhall.com

The Felice Brothers ($20-$25) return to Space Ballroom in Hamden on Nov. 23, followed by the Hold Steady ($45-$50) on May 18. Spaceballroom.com

Max Creek ($25-$30) will play a New Year’s Eve show at Toad’s Place in New Haven, followed by the Englishtown Project ($20) on Jan. 11. toadsplace.com

Bugatti 203 ($5) will headline the Fall Fest on Nov. 10 at the State House in New Haven. statehousepresents.com

Rick Springfield ($35-$60) will usher 2018 into the past and ring in 2019 at Foxwoods Resort Casino with a New Year’s Eve show on Dec. 31. foxwoods.com

Murphy’s Law ($15) head to Cafe Nine in New Haven on Jan. 12. Here Lies Man ($10-$12) will bring its riffage to the club on Feb. 16. cafenine.com

Elle King ($28-$32) will perform at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Nov. 3. collegestreetmusichall.com

