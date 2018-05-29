Low Ceilings' Ben Mueller Wrestles With Time, Distance On 'Least Favored Painting'

Windsor native Ben Mueller, who records and releases music as Low Ceilings, writes songs about time, distance and relationships, adorning them with as many vocal and acoustic guitar overdubs as he needs to get his ideas across.

“Least Favored Painting,” Low Ceilings’ latest five-song EP, came out at the beginning of May. At Emerson College in Boston (Mueller just graduated), Low Ceilings performed as a band, but this EP is all him. Mueller recently returned to Connecticut, where he works a day job and performs solo shows whenever he can.

Courtesy of the Artist Ben Mueller of Low Ceilings Ben Mueller of Low Ceilings (Courtesy of the Artist)

Mueller spoke with Courant music critic Mike Hamad in the podcast below about “Least Favored Painting.” Studio tracks include “Hesitantly, Hi” (00:00), “Can’t Complain (Rut/Tub)” (06:37), “Get In Touch With Your Id, Babe” (12:31) and “Heavily Homily” (17:00 and 24:18).

Stream and purchase Low Ceilings’ music on Bandcamp. Listen to “Least Favored Painting” on Spotify.