Landing 'Goes For The Gut' With New Album 'Bells In New Towns'

Landing’s music can draw you out of negative head-space, if you let it. The band’s social media handles — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram — all contain the word “tryyps,” as in: We’ll take you somewhere, anywhere. It’s what we do.

That Landing — Aaron and Adrienne Snow, Daron Gardner and a rotating cast of drummers (including John Miller) — has been around for 20 years hardly dilutes its impact. “Bells In New Towns,” the band’s 11th, masterfully recorded studio album (due out on El Paraiso Records on May 4), dabbles in expected shoegaze, post-punk and psych modes, but it hits appreciably harder than recent efforts.

“It’s kind of a mission statement,” Aaron Snow says. “The last two records have been driftier, more kind of ambient and hazier. So for this one, we kind of just wanted to go for the gut punch straight off.”

Aaron Snow sat down with Courant music writer Mike Hamad in the above podcast to listen to tracks from “Bells In New Towns.” Studio tracks include “Nod” (00:00), “Second Sight” (06:33), “By Two” (12:00), “Bright” (18:38), “Gravitational VIII” (24:07) and “Wait Or Hide” (25:00). Stream and purchase Landing’s music at landing.bandcamp.com.

LANDING performs two house shows in New Haven on May 4 (Never Get To Be Cool) and May 5 (Home Zone). Message the band for details through their social media channels.

Press Play is a column by music writer Michael Hamad exploring the underground musicians of Connecticut. If you have new music to share, send it to him at mhamad@courant.com.