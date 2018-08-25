Revised Plimsouls To Perform At Cafe Nine

The Plimsouls was an L.A.-based power-pop band from the ‘80s. It wasn’t quite as punk-inclined as acts like X or as poppy as the Knack, but the Plimsouls had plenty of urgent energy and plenty of hooks to go with crisp concise songs. Listen to “A Million Miles Away.” It sounds like it’s related to both the Replacements and the Smithereens, which is to say it’s classic, with a hint of a snarl. The band sounded at times like a midpoint between Tom Petty and the Clash.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Original Plimsouls guitarist Eddie Munoz got some pals together, including Cait O’Riordan of the Pogues, to play the Plimsouls tunes. (Former Nerves frontman Peter Case, also of the equally excellent L.A. band the Nerves, is not a part of this lineup.) The Plimsouls is one of those bands that should be a lot more widely known and venerated. Its songs have remained durable for over 35 years.

The Plimsouls play Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Friday, Aug. 31, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com