Palisades Coming To The Webster Theater

Grenades, kerosene and the pleasure of watching stuff blow up and burn: those are some of the joys found in “War,” the new single by New Jersey-based metal band Palisades.

The band is set to release a new record in December, tentatively titled “Erase the Pain.” Anguish, punishment, hatred, nightmares, disappointment, self-loathing, chaos, and suffering are themes that run through this music like dark, gurgling rivers.

Singer Lou Miceli sometimes slides into hip-hop inflected vocalizing between shrieks, howls, and soaring sung melodic sections. Palisades are not afraid of pop. They’ve covered Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love.” And the band is sometimes given the label of electronicore, because of its embrace of elements popular in EDM and dance music. The band is outspoken about its fondness for all genres of music and openness to drawing on artistic inspiration from all over. Palisades continues to evolve, but the forthcoming record is said to be among their darkest, from an already fairly grim string of material.

Palisades performs at Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 to $15. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com

