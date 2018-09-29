Big Band Orquesta El Macabeo To Play State House

Orquesta el Macabeo plays its own brand of big-band salsa from Puerto Rico, with plenty of brassy horns punching in assertive rhythmic blasts.The horns compete with the congas, timbales and cowbells, which together establish a thick volley of percussive statements over which the singers exclaim and emote. And the piano playing is a rhythm section unto itself. This is dance music rooted in island life, but it’s also sophisticated, with a value placed on energy and communication.

It might seem counterintuitive, but, as with many young musicians delving into traditions of Latin music today, some of the members of Orquesta el Macabeo got their taste for high-octane of-the-people music by playing and listening to punk rock. They’re hip to ska, to classic Latin jazz, to indie rock and other currents of global music.

Within the world of salsa, there are those who take this band’s looseness, drive and unorthodox approach to be an affront to a venerable tradition. (That’s generally a sign that someone’s doing something interesting.) This is a big band, with 11 members, and they generate a lot of sound, pushing some serious airwaves through whatever space they play. Seeing them live, and feeling the sound up close will be visceral and real.

Orquesta el Macabeo performs at The State House, 294 State St., New Haven, on Monday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13. statehousepresents.com

