Noah Cyrus To Perform At The Big E

It’s a real old-person type of observation to marvel at the fact that singer and actress Noah Cyrus was born in the 21st century. She’s post Y2K. She’s also Miley’s youngest sibling. If all of that doesn’t make you feel old, well, you probably aren’t old then.

Cyrus was recently romantically linked with the narcotized rapper Lil Xan, with whom she collaborated on the suitably bleek “Live or Die.” Cyrus has been acting and singing since she was a toddler. Her first single “Make Me (Cry),” with its teardrop-falling percussion accent, was a hit in 2016.

She’s said that she likes to make herself sad, with a taste for tear-jerking movies and music. Since then she’s continued to demonstrate her distinctive sensibility, collaborating with the rapper XXXTentacion. Her single “Team” is a little more of the pop uplift that people expect from radio hits.

Cyrus has learned to navigate and exist in the world of nonstop internet exposure — don’t read comments! — and it’s given her a peculiar kind of poise and self-confidence even as she explores vulnerability and hypersensitivity in her songs.

See Noah Cyrus on her The Good Cry tour at the Big E, West Springfield, MA, at 8 p.m. Free with fair admission. thebige.com

Connecticut Concert Calendar »