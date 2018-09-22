Nils Lofgren Acoustic Duo To Play Infinity Hall

Guitarist Nils Lofgren deserves all kinds of credit and praise for his noble work as a sideman with Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young — two giants of song. But Lofgren also should be showered with some more focused kudos for his own efforts closer to the spotlight.

Lofgren’s early ‘70s solo-ish project Grin is rightly considered to have released a few lost classics. The band Crazy Horse is known mainly for backing Young, but its debut album, which also featured Lofgren, is worth tracking down.

He’s contributed songs to the Simpsons. Clearly, Lofgren has picked up some pearls of songwriting wisdom from his time with Neil and Bruce. He’s got his own thing.

Nils Lofgren’s acoustic duo performs at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Saturday, Sept. 29. 8 p.m. Tickets are $59 to $74. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com