A Now-Seasoned Niall Horan Brings Tour To Hartford

Niall Horan has been on tour for much of 2018 in support of his debut solo album “Flicker,” released almost a year ago.

Horan, who came to fame as a member of One Direction, was the second member of the mega-successful boy band to release solo material, following Zayn Malik, who was the first to depart from the group.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Horan’s first two big singles — “This Town” and “Slow Hands” — were inescapable last year. But the two songs are wildly different from each other, with the one being a tender acoustic ballad about memory and romance, and the other an ‘80s-inspired funk-rock. They represent the range of Horan’s ambitions.

Horan’s Connecticut concert date comes after months and months of touring, so the singer, who didn’t have a ton of experience as a solo performer on stage before this, and his band are now fairly seasoned. The tour wraps up at the end of the month, at which time Horan has said that he’ll retreat somewhere with a piano and a guitar and spend weeks and months writing new material for his next record.

Niall Horan performs at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford,on Friday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17-$129. livenation.com.