Seven Concerts You Might Want To See (And Why)

Dua Lipa

You may have heard Dua Lipa’s hit “New Rules,” which spells out a little list of romantic self-preservation advice to herself: “One, don’t pick up the phone, you know he’s only calling because he’s drunk and alone.”

She goes on from there, but — because she’s in charge — you get the feeling she might ignore her own set of instructions if she feels like it. “New Rules” has a Caribbean feel, as run through a radio-EDM filter. Many of Lipa’s songs sound like house-tinged synth-pop. But she also does stark piano balladry, like on the slow burn of “Homesick.”

Her debut album came out last year, part of which she spent opening for artists like Bruno Mars and Coldplay. Lipa was born to Albanian parents in London, and she started posting covers on YouTube as a teenager, which led to her record deal.

She sings with a hint of huskiness, sounding a little like Halsey at times. Lipa is working on a new record, and she’s spent some time in the studio with pop-alchemist hit-makers Mark Ronson and Max Martin, so expect more radio saturation from her in 2019. She might be too big for venues like this soon.

See Dua Lipa at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Wednesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.

Courtesy of the artist Kurt Vile and the Violators play College Street Music Hall, New Haven on June 15. Kurt Vile and the Violators play College Street Music Hall, New Haven on June 15. (Courtesy of the artist)

Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile’s music masks anxiety and worry with a slacker mumble, stoner haze and a spacey stare into the distance. But under all that, there’s a recurring sense of something looming — a dark cloud, an omen, a bad dream — that is driving him to retreat to the solitary pleasures of making songs and listening to music. He’s mellow, but he’s still a little freaked out.

Vile is from Philadelphia and sings with a strange Philly pinch and dip to his sleepy voice. His singing can seem lethargic, but if you listen you’ll hear lots of little bends and stretches. Over the years Vile has gone from lo-fi D.I.Y. champion to more of a classic rocker, working some out of Tarquin Studios in Bridgeport. Vile’s records bring Tom Petty and Neil Young to mind. He captures that peculiarly 21st century sentiment of not really feeling here in the midst of everything that’s happening around us.

On “Snowflakes Are Dancing” off of 2013’s “Wakin On A Pretty Daze,” Vile sings “When I am out there, I wanna go home/ When I am home, my head stays out there.” He’s often sitting back watching the way his mind works, commenting on the flow of his thoughts. “I don’t even mean to think about it that way, but I do,” he sings on “Continental Breakfast,” from his 2017 record “Lotta Sea Ice” with Courtney Barnett.

Kurt Vile and the Violators play College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Friday, June 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30. collegestreetmusichall.com.

Courtesy of the artist Samuel Blaser Trio plays two sets at Firehouse 12 in New Haven on June 15. Samuel Blaser Trio plays two sets at Firehouse 12 in New Haven on June 15. (Courtesy of the artist)

The Samuel Blaser Trio

Swiss trombonist Samuel Blaser has done some fascinating projects lately, working on albums that in one way or another pay tribute to late-Renaissance genius Monteverdi, multi-reedist/composer Jimmy Giuffre, early blues, cowboy songs, or Duke Ellington, all done within a sort of free-jazz context.

Blaser, whether in solo, duo, trio, or large-group settings, balances lyricism and warmth with a bold approach to harmonies and textures. Blaser can get a golden glow from his horn, or a gut-bucket smear. His solo playing can be particularly astounding, as he’s able to use extended multiphonic techniques to simultaneously growl and blow through the horn, effectively harmonizing with himself, or playing chords. Concentration and control get wedded to experimental perspective in Blaser’s music. This is inviting and intelligent music.

Blaser’s trio features guitarist Marc Ducret and drummer Peter Bruun. The group has played together extensively in recent years, developing a kinetic language and an active sense of restrained interplay, with each capable of taking one of the other’s musical ideas and pressing it into action. They can march, tumble, groove, simmer or flare up, depending on the needs of the moment.

The Samuel Blaser Trio plays Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Friday, June 15. The trio plays two sets: at 8:30 p.m. for $20 and 10 p.m. for $15. 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com

Wade Payne | Associated Press Rhiannon Giddens performs at the Ridgefield Playhouse June 20. Rhiannon Giddens performs at the Ridgefield Playhouse June 20. (Wade Payne | Associated Press)

Rhiannon Giddens

North Carolina singer, musician, songwriter and performer Rhiannon Giddens synthesizes heaps of traditions in her music. She pulls from folk, gospel, blues, opera, soul and beyond in her material. On any given set or on any given record, Giddens might sing songs associated with The Staple Singers, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Bob Dylan or her own originals.

Giddens came to national attention as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, an ensemble that pays tribute to the music of African-American jug and string bands, artists that did a similar bit of blending and mixing with elements of country blues and old time. Her work continues to present and explore the richness and depth of Appalachian and African heritage in the American South and how those complexities fortify the culture at large.

Last year, Giddens released “Freedom Highway,” her second solo record. In 2017, Giddens was also awarded a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship.

Rhiannon Giddens performs at Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, on Wednesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. For ticket information call 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

John R. Wisdom The New Mastersounds play Infinity Hall Hartford on June 17. The New Mastersounds play Infinity Hall Hartford on June 17. (John R. Wisdom)

The New Mastersounds

Slinky organ funk is made for steamy summer weather. The New Mastersounds play grooves that sound like heirs or cousins to the Meters and Booker T and the MGs.

This British quartet plays plenty of funk, and it delves into hard bop and boogaloo as well. The band’s latest album, “Renewable Energy,” released earlier this spring, has a driving soul-jazz vibe, with danceable workouts (like “Green Was Beautiful”) sandwiched next to more mellow vamps (like “Pudding & Pie”).

The band has made many meaningful connections in the U.S., particularly in the jam band scene here, and has now probably spent as much of its time on the road in America as in Europe.

The New Mastersounds plays Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Sunday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $44. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.

Courtesy of the artist mewithoutYou plays the Space Ballroom in Hamden on June 20. mewithoutYou plays the Space Ballroom in Hamden on June 20. (Courtesy of the artist)

mewithoutYou