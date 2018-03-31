Three-Day Women Composers Festival At Various Hartford Venues

Politics, pop culture and activism in the last two years have drawn renewed attention to gender disparities, double-standards, hypocrisy, institutionalized bias and all kinds of rampant sexism. It’s safe to say that the world of classical music is not entirely free of these problems.

Female composers, performers and conductors are still routinely treated, appraised and compensated in markedly different ways than their male counterparts. Whether you view the annual Women Composers Festival in Hartford, which started in 2001, as an incremental corrective to centuries-old imbalances or simply another way of spotlighting interesting and under-exposed music, the event continues to gather steam and admirably showcase new work, new ensembles, new scholarship and new faces.

Canadian composer Tawnie Olson is the composer-in-residence for the 2018 festival. Olson has recently worked on pieces based on or inspired by such diverse sources as the medieval mystic Hildegard of Bingen and contemporary electronic pop experimentalist Grimes. Like many composers, she’s taken inspiration from bird song as well. Olson teaches at the Hartt School of Music.

In keeping with the festival’s wide-ranging sensibility, this year’s keynote speaker is Karen Cook, who has written on early music and on video game music.

The work of Connecticut-based composer Dr. Elizabeth R. Austin will also be featured during the festival. The world premiere of a scene from her opera “I Am One And Double Too,” Saturday evening, and Hartford group Cuatro Puntos will perform her “B-A-C-Homage” for viola and piano Friday evening.

The three-day festival will include events and concerts at Trinity College, the Wadsworth Atheneum and other Hartford locations. The Women Composers Festival of Hartford take place Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8. For a full list of festival schedule visit womencomposersfestivalhartford.com. Festival passes ($30 to $75) include access to all events and performances as well as entry to the Atheneum.