Scott Metzger's WOLF! To Perform At StageOne

Special to The Courant

Guitarist Scott Metzger has performed, recorded and toured with artists like Trey Anastasio, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Phil Lesh, Dean and Gene Ween, and John Mayer. He’s versatile and wide-ranging to the point of seeming able to do anything on the instrument.

With Wolf!, a trio with bassist Jon Shaw and drummer Taylor Floreth, Metzger and crew weave together strands of surf rock, slinky soul-funk, arid-sounding spaghetti Western soundtracks, boot-sliding honky-tonk and pyrotechnic gypsy jazz.

It’s all unified by the expressive bright twang of Metzger’s sparkly clean guitar sound. There’s chicken-pickin’, fancy double-stop solos, and crazy dive-bomb bends to keep your ears perked up. But as a trio, everybody pulls a fair bit of weight in the melody, rhythm and riff department. Wolf! balances the thrills of groove-based jams with the pleasures of rippling atmospherics.

Wolf! performs at Fairfield Theater Company’s Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Thursday, May 31, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $28. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org

