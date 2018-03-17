Wolf!, Soule Monde To Play Infinity Hall

Musical freedom — like individual or societal liberty — can be tricky to wield. It can be a lot to bear. It can be messy. Sometimes history repeats itself, and sometimes you have to forge ahead into new places.

WOLF! is a trio committed to anything-goes; the three players, guitarist Scott Metzger, bassist Jon Shaw and drummer Taylor Floreth, generally make up the music on the spot, drawing on soul-funk, spaghetti Western soundtracks, surf rock, honky tonk, and gypsy jazz. Metzger has performed, recorded and toured with artists like Trey Anastasio, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Phil Lesh, Dean and Gene Ween, and John Mayer.

Metzger plays almost exclusively without effects in this context, letting the metallic gleam and expressive twang of his guitar shine throughout. If you like atmospheric groove-based jamming with a dose of high-wire balancing, come see what happens when WOLF! takes the stage. Fitting right in will be Soule Monde, a drums-and-organ duo devoted to the rich tradition of New Orleans funk.

WOLF! performs at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $39. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.