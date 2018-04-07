Wolf Alice To Play College Street

Wolf Alice is from England. They band started out blending acoustic folk and indie rock. Over the years, since forming in 2010, the band’s fangs have grown sharper, with shoe-gaze-y textures, dreamy washes and pounding post-punk rhythms defining some of the sound on its 2017 record “Visions of a Life,” which is its second full-length.

If you remember bands like Daisy Chainsaw from 25 years ago or so, there are moments when Wolf Alice might sound like a return to a certain type of snarling but stylish British indie rock, but elsewhere they evoke early U2. Fleeting happiness, endless searching and the vastness of the cosmos seem to be topics that concern frontwoman Ellie Rowsell these days, with songs like “Planet Hunter,” “Heavenward,” “Sky Musings” and “Space & Time” that suggest an outward orientation.

Wolf Alice plays College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Thursday, April 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22. collegestreetmusichall.com