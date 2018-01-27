WHY? Playing The Space Ballroom

In the world of difficult-to-search band names, Why? — question mark included — must be among the hardest to find.

WHY? was the stage name of indierap/rocker Jonathan Avram “Yoni” Wolf, until he formed a band and gave it the name. Wolf has said that he writes most of his lyrics in a half-conscious, half-asleep state in an effort to skirt the trappings of ego. There may be weed involved. Wolf was raised in Ohio in a Messianic Jewish family.

Wolf just released the record “Moh Lhean” last year. If you’ve never heard WHY?, the brainy, nasal sound of They Might Be Giants might come to mind, with its sensibilities filtered through a slightly more philosophical hip-hop filter. Wolf’s lyrics are poetic and enigmatic.

Listen to “The Water,” which opens with the lines “After the hospital, we head to the shore,” and goes on to sketch out a sad and quiet day at the beach between two siblings to whom something bad has just happened. This might be a too-obscure reference, but Wolf is sometimes reminicent of the somber post-fame ‘70s made by Dion.

WHY? makes smart and honest music with unexpected swell and eruptions.

WHY? plays the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16. 203-288-6400, theouterspace.net