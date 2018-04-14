What So Not Comes To Toad’s Place

Australian DJ and producer Chris Emerson — also known as Emoh Instead — is the guy behind electronic music project What So Not. Emerson’s debut full-length album, “Not All The Beautiful Things,” came out last month. Every track is a collaboration of some kind. (Skrillex makes a guest appearance.)

Emerson has said that the record was conceptualized and tinkered with in cities all over the world — on airplanes, on car rides, in cafes — during his relentless touring schedule. It’s loaded with twitchy club tracks, most of which have some prominent melodic tidbit that sounds warped and melted, disfigured by electronic processing, or just misshapen and morphed into some cool and twisted configuration. Tracks toggle between a nicely spacey openness and contrastingly frenetic and dense settings. It’s a little more wonky than glitchy. Album-closer “Us” has pleasingly sombre ooh-and-aah vocal backing paired with hyperspeed arpeggiations.

What So Not at Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $22. toadsplace.com or 203-624-8623.