Funk Soul Band West End Blend To Headline At Toad's Place

West End Blend is a funk-soul-groove collective with Hartford pride, spreading its sound around the Northeast and playing on bills with heavy-hitters from the jam scene.

The band’s debut full-length album “Rewind” came out in late 2015. And its latest EP, “Attitude,” was released last year. The music is slinky and slippery, with bubbling bass lines, crisp grooves and the warm and cool vocals of Erica T. Bryan providing a welcoming mellowness. The two-piece horn section glows in the background, laying in surprising harmonic slabs, like on “Too Heavy.”

West End Blend plays dance music, but within the songs is the idea that people getting together and having a sweaty good time can be the foundation for something deeper. The past 15 years have seen a whole crop of soul-funk revivalists diving into the tradition, taking the music from vintage records and bringing it to the stage, with a contemporary twist. West End Blend has created a CT-centric iteration of its own.

West End Blend plays at Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Friday, March 16, at 9 p.m. $15. toadsplace.com and 203-624-8623.