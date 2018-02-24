'Weird Al' Yankovich Coming To Foxwoods

Who’s got the last laugh now?

Weird Al, the bug-eyed, curly-headed, accordion-wielding parodist, has become so successful that some of his songs are likely to eventually be more famous and enduring than the one-time hits that he was ridiculing. (I’m talking about you, Coolio!)

Yankovic hasn’t released a traditional/satirical record since 2014’s masterful “Mandatory Fun,” which he’s said will be his last such album, switching to releases that more immediately connect with the hit songs he’s honoring/ridiculing.

If you’ve not listened to his skewering of corporate speak, set to a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young-ish folk-rock jam, check out his genius “Mission Statement.” He does the Pixies, too! And his Lorde-inspired ode to tinfoil is deep-state comedy.

This tour is affectionately called the “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” Even his tours make fun of the bloated self-regard of pop stars.

Weird Al Yankovic comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, on Friday, March 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60. foxwoods.com.