Wadada Leo Smith Create Festival Returning To At Firehouse 12

Composer and trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith is a relentless creator and collaborator. A two-day festival devoted to his music — now in its second year — will give listeners a chance to take in the astonishing scope of his work and the visionary aspect of some of his recent projects.

Pianist Vijay Iyer released a 2016 record with Smith called “A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke,” which featured brooding and mystic meditations. Also in 2016, Smith released a record, “America’s National Parks,” featuring majestic suites inspired by the grandeur of some of this country’s most awe-inspiring landscapes and public lands. Last year, Smith released an excellent album of electronic-ambient-tinged music, with Bill Laswell’s involvement.

Smith has also written and recorded music about figures and moments in American history. He wrote an elegy for Emmett Till. Smith’s music is understated but profound. He’s engaged with issues that seem central to the American experience in 2018.

Numerous iterations of Smith’s music will take place over the course of this festival. On Saturday, Smith will present the U.S. premiere of his piece “The Great Lakes.” The festival will close out on Sunday with the U.S. premiere of Smith’s “President Obama’s Speech At the Selma Bridge” for which Smith will join the jazz-art-rock trio Harriet Tubman.

The concert portions of the Wadada Leo Smith — CREATE Festival 2018 take place at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8. Tickets are $30 to $55. For a full list of events, ensembles and times, visit firehouse12.com.