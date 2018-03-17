Synth-Pop Duo Vowws Coming To Cafe Nine

“Under the World,” the new record from Vowws, a gothy synth-pop duo, starts with a severe industrial chug of guitar and keyboard, putting the band in the vein of the Ministry, the more abrasive end of Nico’s output, and Depeche Mode. This is music made for black leather and blank stares.

Dark and ominous chord changes are preferred. It’s slightly morbid music.

Vowws like its angst, but it likes hooks too. The male-female vocals, even when they’re intoning sinister black-mass harmonies, give a warmth to the otherwise cadaverous pallor of the music. If you like the idea of Throbbing Gristle, but prefer the reality of the Raveonettes or the Eurythmics, Vowws could satisfy your vaguely sadistic sensibility.

Originally a four-piece from Australia that came to Los Angeles, that band came apart, and the remaining duo formed Vowws and stuck around Southern California. Imagine shoegaze made by angry robot-vampires and you might get an idea of what Vowws is about.

Vowws performs at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Monday, March 26, at 8 p.m. Free with RSVP, $5 at the door. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.