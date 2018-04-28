Underoath To Play The Oakdale Dome

Underoath has been making heavy emo-metalcore, or whatever, for more than 20 years, give or take a few years when the band broke up and did a farewell tour in 2013, then got back together in 2015. The band released “Erase Me,” its eighth record and first record in as many years, in April.

The Florida band still sounds angst-filled, and its videos mix darkness with classical imagery morphed with a glitched-out industrial touches. The new record is a bit less blistering than Underoath’s growling and pounding album “They’re Only Chasing Safety.” The latest record alienated some longtime fans because of some seemingly harmless cursing on one song. The band has struggled admirably to deal with the rippling judgments from fans over having once called themselves a Christian band, meaning a band made up of members who practice some variety of Christianity. Singer Spencer Chamberlain has grappled with what he saw as narrow-mindedness coming, largely, from within the communities of faith. Judge not lest ye be judged — it’s such a tricky bit of wisdom.

The band has said that, upon getting back together, they want to just project an openness and acceptance of everyone. They’re not interested in excluding people from their music. If you can’t handle them cursing, that’s on you.

Underoath performs at The Dome @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Wednesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.50. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.