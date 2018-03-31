Trio Da Kali To Play Cafe Nine

Trio Da Kali plays music of the griots or djelis of Mali. It’s a lineage that goes back centuries, and the hereditary bards pass down praise songs, histories, melodies and techniquesA that braid together the past and present of West Africa. The three Malian musicians in this group — Fode Lansana Diabate on balafon, singer Hawa Diabate, and bass ngoni player Mamadou Kouyate — each come from a line of important musical families in their homeland.

Trio Da Kali has been called a griot super group. Their debut album, a collaboration with Kronos Quartet, came out last fall. The musicianship is virtuosic, with balafon patterns that tumble and glide like water rushing over rocks. Hawa Diabate’s vocals really are tremendous. She can sing in the powerful declamatory style of the griots, but she also has a subtlety and reserve that is deeply expressive. The hymn-like “God Shall Wipe Out All Tears Away” brings to mind the collaboration between Duke Ellington and Mahalia Jackson.

It’s been a point to make about many shows at Cafe Nine lately — this is a rare chance to see music of the highest caliber in such an intimate setting. The trio will startle with its mastery and poise.

See Trio Da Kali at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Sunday, April 9, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. 203-789-8281 and cafenine.com