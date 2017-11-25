Tim Berne's Snakeoil At Firehouse 12

Composer and saxophonist Tim Berne has been working with his Snakeoil ensemble since 2012. The group, originally a quartet, expanded now to a quintet, can toggle between brooding atmospherics and complex counterpoint, with music that surges and spills after rippling and flowing gently for stretches. The pieces bubble, swell and bloom but they also attain a poised meditative stillness.

The ensemble, which in addition to Berne also features drums, piano, guitar and clarinets, just released “Incidentals” this year, the fourth album under the Snakeoil configuration from Berne and crew. Listen to the 10-plus minute opener “Hora Feliz” for a sense of how Berne and Snakeoil can wind their way through different terrain, ending up in an almost punk-rock place after lots of lyrical vistas along the way.

The balance of freedom and control, tight order and organic fluidity is impressive in this music. Some groups emerge from a kindred spirit and a willingness to explore, Snakeoil seems to be the product of a musical connection and an eagerness to dive in deep to rehearsing and fleshing out Berne’s compositions.

Tim Berne’s Snakeoil will perform at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Saturday, Dec. 2. The band will play two sets, first at 8:30 p.m. (tickets $20) and then at 10 p.m. (tickets $15). 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com