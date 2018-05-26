Taj Mahal To Play Infinity Hall Hartford

Taj Mahal spent some formative years just up I-91 in Springfield, Mass. The blues singer and guitarist had formative musical experiences that exposed him to gospel, jazz, Caribbean music, and styles from around the world. Mahal has released over 30 albums in a recording career that spans 50 years. He’s recorded reggae, rock, blues, Hawaiian, children’s songs, West African music, movie soundtracks and more.

His band made an appearance on the far-out 1968 concert film “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus,” along with Jethro Tull, the Who, John Lennon and others. His most recent album, “TajMo,” is a collaboration with singer and guitarist Keb’ Mo’.

Taj Mahal comes to Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Friday, June 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets are from $59 to $89. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.