SWAN Day At Trinity-On-Main Celebrates Women Artists

April 14 marks the 11th annual celebration of international Support Women Artists Now day. This year seems like another good year to take note, with women’s movements taking center stage in politics and activism. SWAN day is a chance to raise funds, to spotlight achievements by women in the arts. The event is a multimedia festival with live music, visual arts, burlesque, body painting, dancers and other performers.

The CT SWAN Day event will include artists Jen Taylor, Murderous Chanteuse, Nicki Mathis, Audio Jane, Laini and the Wildfire, Patti Rothberg, Adrianna Mateo, Vivienne LaFlamme, Victoria Van Layer, DJ BreakaDawn, Visceral Movement, Joanna, That Virginia, Nan Roy, Kristin Costa, Silk-n-Steel, Lori Diamond, Sunny Gable, Scarlett, Carrie Johnson, Kierstin Sieser, The BeeKeepers and Planet XOXO. There will be 18 acts in all, with jazz, rock, pop and funk in the mix. The event is organized by musician Jennifer Hill. It is one of 7,000 local SWAN Days celebrated around the world every March and April.

Experience SWAN day at Trinity On Main, 69 Main St., New Britain, on Saturday, April 14, at 5 p.m. $22. For a full schedule, visit swandayct.com.