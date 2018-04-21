Sunflower Bean To Play The Space Ballroom

New York City trio Sunflower Bean has its visual style covered with advanced-level mustaches, sweaters, bangs, glasses, boots, and accessories in full effect in almost every picture you’ll see of the band. The guitarist looks like a baby-faced version of Bob Dylan circa “Blonde On Blonde.” The bassist and singer looks like a runway-ready 21st-century iteration of Debbie Harry. The drummer shows a wry Miami Vice streak.

But they’ve also got the sonic style equally well honed. “Burn It,” the first track off of the band’s just-released sophomore record, “Twentytwo In Blue,” sounds like a beautiful pairing of T Rex with Fleetwood Mac. (All three band members are, in fact, 22.) The recording sounds fantastic — it’s up-close and impeccably airless, but alive.

The new record is a move in a different direction, both slightly less dreamy and slightly less abrasive than its 2016 debut. The band is young, but this is music about growing up, about making those wobbly and weird steps from having parental protection to being more or less autonomous in this troubling world. It’s also about the uncertain future, of the individuals in the band and their peers, but also of the country.

Sunflower Bean plays the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Wednesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets $13 to $15. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com