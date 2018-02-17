STRFKR Stopping At College Street Music Hall

The Portland, Oregon, band STRFKR has a thoroughly synthetic sound, made with old and new synthesizers, drum machines, processors, effects stations and lots of other gadgetry. It’s a retro-futuristic sound.

The band does an impressive job of mucking up the machinery though, giving it a touch of human grit. Listen to “Maria,” off its recent album “Vault Vol. 3,” part of a series of rare, unfinished and previously unreleased material, the song takes keyboard sounds that sound canned at first, but then, on closer listen, start to bloom and wobble and get as gnarly as distorted guitars.

Prefab arpeggiations and rhythmic percolations often make up the core of this band’s songs. STRFKR is a distinctly 21st century band, but it has an aesthetic connection to older artists like Stereolab and Silver Apples, as well as to the whole wave of German synth bands like Kraftwerk and to the more clearly danceable world of disco and club pop. One senses wells of delicate sadness and misgivings underneath the circuitry. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the band’s full-length debut.

STRFKR plays College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Friday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $22. collegestreetmusichall.com.