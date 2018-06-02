Stephen Haynes' Knuckleball To Perform At Real Art Ways

Cornetist/composer/improviser Stephen Haynes has described Knuckleball as a longtime drawing-board project. The quintet is stacked in favor of the cornets (three of them!). Haynes will be joined by creative composer, improviser and frequent Anthony Braxton collaborator Tyler Ho Bynum on cornet, along with Los Angeles-based cornetist Dan Clucas. Holding down the bottom end will be Ben Stapp on tuba. Eric Rosenthal will play drums.

Knuckleball will have the potential to be bright and brassy, but these players all like to draw nonstandard tones, colors and textures from their instruments. Air will be stirred up in a sonic swirl. Haynes makes music that gets into a dialogue, plays with rhythmic phrasing, bores down into the timbral possibilities, prizes freedom and spontaneity, but is also ready to be at home both in flight and in stasis. Haynes and Ho Bynum have crossed paths in interestingly cornet-heavy fashion before, with each of them leading a trio simultaneously on their “double trio” project from 2006. Expect similarly provocative permutations.

Stephen Haynes’ Knuckleball performs at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford, on Tuesday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. realartways.org.