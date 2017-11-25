Squeeze At College Street Music Hall

Of all the bands that emulated the songcraft of the Beatles — and basically everyone did — Squeeze, though it sounded little like the Fab Four, may have been the best at that particular blend of hooky melodies, warm harmonies and clever lyrics.

Squeeze had hits in America in the ‘80s — you’ll still hear “Black Coffee In Bed” and “Tempted” on the radio — but the band really should have been a little more giant. Squeeze may have been too British for American tastes, with references to “the telly” and “nappies.”

Like the Kinks and the Smiths, Squeeze wrote smart songs with a particularly English bent. (The band just released a very good new record this year called “The Knowledge,” which is also the term London cab drivers use for the complex arcane knowledge of that city’s roadways and backstreets.)

Older songs like “Up the Junction” or “Pulling Mussels (from the Shell)” are classics in their own right, and they have a connection to British wit, sort of a blend of P.G. Wodehouse, Noel Coward and Elvis Costello.

Squeeze performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. $40 to $75. collegestreetmusichall.com.