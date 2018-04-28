Speedy Ortiz Coming To Space Ballroom

Northampton’s Speedy Ortiz just released a new record, “Twerp Verse.” The band continues to balance sharp smarts with a sonic hint of slacker slouch and just the right calibration on sneer. The music is one part lumbering low-end and one part brittle clatter. Guitarist/singer and creative force behind the band Sadie Dupuis has a MFA in poetry, so she knows a thing or two about verse. The songs on the new record are lyrically in your face, or, rather, they’re about the in-your-face-ness of the moment, about aggressive interrogation as a weird form of misplaced intimacy, about overexposure.

One wants to just quote the lyrics. “Now I’m checking my phone, but I don’t wanna talk,” goes part of the refrain on the brilliant “Lean In When I Suffer.” Dupuis is a master lyricist. She’s bitingly funny, but the laughs and smirks never outweigh the larger gut-punch. One might think of Liz Phair and Pavement when listening to Speedy Ortiz, but this band seems less concerned with masks of murkiness.

Much of the new record was written after the 2016 presidential election, when the band scrapped a batch of songs that didn’t seem to adequately confront the political realities of the Trump era. Dupuis is wonderfully unapologetic and has said she’s uninterested in bands that don’t address what’s happening in the world. Don’t mistake the Speedy Ortiz sound for one that embraces apathy; they just know how it works.

Speedy Ortiz performs at Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Thursday, May 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com