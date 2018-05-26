Slayer's Farewell Tour At Mohegan Sun

Some — many — would say that Slayer is the greatest thrash-metal band ever.

The California band has remained true to its dark vision of death, suffering, punishment, insanity and chaos. The music is pounding and powerful, played like a sharpened drill bit puncturing holes on sheet metal. Guitars chug and wind in sinuous half-step riffs, then solos erupt (often harmonized) and spray like wild sparks off a grindstone, vocals howl about the absence of hope and the drums move at hyperspeed and then stop abruptly, adding to the whiplash effect.

Slayer is basically the template for most thrash and speed metal that’s come along since the late ‘80s. Some music aims to make listeners dance; Slayer seems like they’d like to dislocate your shoulder with their songs if they could. Or perhaps to start a riot. And the mayhem is contagious, with fans of the band famously trashing venues at concerts over the years. But that won’t be a concern for much longer as the band is making its farewell world tour with guests Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament.

See Slayer — it’s your last chance — at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Friday, June 1, at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $44.50. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.