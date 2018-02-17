Soulful SIMO To Be At Arch Street Tavern

SIMO can evoke the White Stripes, Lenny Kravitz, Jet, the Black Crowes, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Maroon 5 (for moments), Vanilla Fudge, Santana, Molly Hatchet, the Allman Brothers, Janis Joplin, Tommy James and Shondells, the Stones and any number of other wide-ranging artists. This is rock and roll that’s steeped in bluesy funk and soul.

There’s a Southern shout and swampy atmosphere to some of the stompers on the trio’s 2017 record “Rise & Shine.” Plenty of tradition is built into this Nashville band’s sound, but there’s a lot of ambitious studio wizardry at work on the album. Guitarist JD Simo plays some surprising solos, with his instrument run through effects that make the sound flicker, stretch, screech or smear. Fans of slinky blues rock, the kind that can get bikers dancing, will enjoy SIMO’s grooves and riffs. Check out “I Pray” for a much-needed forward-thinking epic jam of thoughtful reflection and positive vibes for the future.

SIMO performs at The Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, on Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.