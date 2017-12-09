The Shondes To Perform At Cafe Nine

The Shondes are outspoken about their radical politics with regard to Israel and relations with Palestinians. They’re progressive feminists committed to justice. Some of the core members met while protesting the Republican National Convention in 2004.

The Brooklyn band uses some elements of klezmer music in a rock context. The band gets its name from the Yiddish word for disgrace. But the Shondes have a poppy post-punk drives, with a lot of surprising hooks and urgent energy, that sometimes make them sound like a more barbed and combustible Go-Gos or maybe like an American version of the Mekons.

The point is, one could be a huge and excited Shondes fan and probably not know much about their religion or politics.

The Shondes play Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.