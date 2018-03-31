Punk Trio Screaming Females To Play Space Ballroom

Screaming Females is a powerful and versatile trio. The N.J. band just released a very impressive record, “All At Once,” which includes snippets of grunge-revival, anthemic arena rock moments, straight-up operatic metal, angular post-punk, and more. One minute the band conjures Black Sabbath and Rush, the next minute it brings to mind Missing Persons, Four Non-Blondes, Pretty Girls Make Graves and Jefferson Airplane. And yet, it has an entirely unified sound.

Singer/guitarist/frontwoman Marissa Paternoster has all kinds of tricks for building tension then leading to big releases. Her vocal melodies, sung with her expressive vibrato, execute little twists and surprise bends. Paternoster knows how to heighten the surging power of the music by wedging in mini stops, pauses, breaks and other breath-catching gaps. And she delivers a line — like the titular refrain of “I’ll Make You Sorry” — with maximum suggestive weight. Another song, named after the modernist minimalist painter Agnes Martin, has a refrain about total oblivion. On top of all the riffs and Paternoster’s pipes, Screaming Females is known for putting on a fiery show.

Screaming Females plays the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Saturday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $13 to $15. 203-288-6400 and spaceballroom.com