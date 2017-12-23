Sammy Adams And White Panda At Toad's Place

Rapper Sammy Adams may be known as “Boston’s Boy,” but he’s got some crucial 860 connections. The hip-hop artist and producer attended Trinity College in Hartford.

Adams first gained attention with “I Hate College,” back in 2010, a song that might have been inspired by his time in Connecticut as a student. “I hate college, but love all the parties,” he sang. The song celebrated weed, sex, booze and skipping class, lamenting writing assignments and other collegiate hardships. Adams qualified his distaste for academics by saying that college was good for beefing up his rapping vocabulary.

Adams, who started playing piano when he was 7, has evolved since then, making tunes that sound like 21st century Marky Mark. If one of the dudes from the show “Entourage” had become a famous rapper, they would’ve been in the Sammy Adams zone.

Sammy Adams performs along with the White Panda at Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Friday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.