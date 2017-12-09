Rockapella Coming To Infinity Hall Hartford

Rockapella is a long-running vocal group that mixes, as you might imagine, a little sweet-voice a cappella styling with boy-band emotion and big gestures, plus some pop and light comedy. The group’s thing is almost tailor-made for feel-good holiday shows.

The group took shape in the ‘80s when some Brown University vocal group alums converged in New York City and decided to pool their talents. Over the decades the group has evolved into an institution of its own.

Rockapella performs at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Thursday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Tickets are from $34 to $54. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.