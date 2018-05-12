Rene McLean To Perform At The Artists Collective

Multi-reedist Rene McLean made his debut as a bandleader at the age of 16 in 1963. His father, the alto saxophonist, bandleader, composer and educator Jackie McLean, had gotten early lessons and pointers from artists like Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker and Bud Powell. Rene McLean received a similarly mind-blowing early education in music from his father, Sonny Rollins, Jacki Byard and Barry Harris.

McLean was a busy sideman in the ‘70s, when he joined Sun Ra baritone master Pat Patrick on a noteworthy bari-centric album called “Sound Advice.” McLean has been an instructor at the Hartt School. He’s also spent a considerable amount of time in South Africa, further cross-pollinating the dialogue between African and African-American traditions.

Rene McLean leads the Jackie McLean Memorial Celebration, “Ancestral Calling, Music of the Spirit,” at the Artists Collective, 1200 Albany Ave., Hartford, on Saturday, May 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. 860-527-3205 or artistscollective.org.