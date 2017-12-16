Red Wanting Blue To Play Stage One

Red Wanting Blue has a song about falling in love listening to Jeff Buckley sing Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah.” It’s probably something that a lot of listeners can relate to.

The Ohio band has plenty of songs about love but often they’re about the pain of drifting apart or trying to repair a relationship that’s been damaged by distances.

Singer Scott Terry’s appealing baritone can bring to mind the deep and warm voice of Darius Rucker from Hootie and the Blowfish, but Red Wanting Blue aims for something a little more epic and timeless.

The band has a kinship with artists like Counting Crows, Ray LaMontagne and even classic ‘70s singers like Gordon Lightfoot and Cat Stevens. Terry doesn’t shy away from singing about romantic disappointments, but his songs convey some of the drama, tension and struggles of being in love and adrift.

Red Wanting Blue performs with Fairfield County’s own Alternate Routes at Fairfield Theater Company’s Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Friday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.