Rebirth Brass Band Plays The Warehouse

New Orleans is the source of so much of America’s musical heritage. The musical traditions of enslaved Africans survived there in a fashion that didn’t exist throughout the South where communal music-making was stifled. That, and the city’s location linking the Caribbean and the Mississippi River might explain how musical richness grew there and radiated outward.

The Rebirth Brass Band plays jubilant horn-centric music that has its roots in the stately and festive funeral traditions of the Crescent City. It’s hard to imagine a more righteous sendoff to the afterlife than a New Orleans funeral march.

That’s the old history, and Rebirth takes it and revives those elements with a strong dose of funk, pop and hip-hop. This is gleaming full-bodied music with serious syncopations, hand claps, call-and-response singing, and potent hip-shaking force.

Rebirth Brass Band performs at Fairfield Theater Company’s Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.